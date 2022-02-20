New York Knicks' Obi Toppin wins 2022 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin won the 2022 AT&T Slam Dunk contest in the NBA All-Star weekend on Saturday night.

Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors), Obi Toppin (New York Knicks), and Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) joined the slam dunk contest at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland.

Obi Toppin, 23, racked up 44 points out of 50 in the first round before getting a score of 46 in the second.

Toscano-Anderson had 44 in the first round and bagged 43 points in round two.

Green and Anthony were eliminated after the second round.

In the final round, Obi Toppin beat Toscano-Anderson, scoring 47 in the final round.

Toscano-Anderson ran out of attempts on his final dunk and was handed 30 points to lose.

Former NBA players Dominique Wilkins, Isiah Thomas, Clyde Drexler, David Robinson, and Julius Erving were the judges.

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS WINS 3-POINT CONTEST

Minnesota Timberwolves' center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns won the 2022 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.

Los Angeles Clippers' Luke Kennard led round one with a score of 28 in the three-pointer event.

Towns and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young racked up 22 points each to be in the final round with Kennard.

The Timberwolves All-Star became 2022 champion after scoring 29 points in the final.

Kennard and Young tallied 26 points each to fail.

In this event, each competitor has 70 seconds to hit as many of the 27 balls as he can.

A player can score a maximum of 40 points in a single round.

Towns, 26, became one of the tallest NBA players to win this title as he is 6'11", or 2.11, meters tall.

He joined former NBA player and fellow big man Dirk Nowitzki.

Ex-German power forward Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks), who is seven feet tall, is the 2006 winner.

CUNNINGHAM NAMED RISING STARS MVP

Rookie guard Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) was honored with a Clorox Rising Stars MVP (Most Valuable Player) award for his performance on Friday night.

Cunningham, 20, combined 18 points, took seven rebounds, produced nine assists, had two steals, and made two blocks in the semifinal and final.

His team, Team Barry, won the tournament.

Team Barry first beat Team Payton 50-48 before winning against Team Isiah 25-20 in the final.

The Houston Rockets' Turkish rookie Alperen Sengun was also a Team Barry player on Friday, scoring seven points and racking up four rebounds in total.

NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND SET TO END WITH BIG GAME

The NBA All-Star weekend will conclude after Sunday's game between Team LeBron and Team Durant, which is the main course of the annual event.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game will also be played in Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The match will start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (0100GMT, Monday, Feb. 21).





