Ingebrigtsen sets world record for indoor 1,500m

DPA SPORT
Published February 18,2022
Norwegian Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a world record for the indoor 1,500 metres on Thursday, cutting the best mark by more than 4 tenths of a second.

The 21-year-old Ingebrigtsen won a meet in Lievin, France, in 3 minutes 30.60 seconds to beat Ethiopia's Samuel Tefera, who held the previous record of 3:31.04 minutes.

Ingebrigtsen will target the world athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July but could also threaten the long-standing 1,500m and mile records of Moroccan legend Hicham El Guerrouj later in the season.