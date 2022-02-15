Italian prosecutors issue international arrest warrant for Brazilian star Robinho

Italian authorities issued an international arrest warrant for Brazilian football star Robinho after he was convicted of rape, according to Italian media on Tuesday.

The Italian news agency, ANSA, said the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office forwarded an international arrest warrant to the Ministry of Justice for Robson de Souza, also known as Robinho.

Robinho, a former forward for Milan, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in a violent sexual assault at a party at a Milan nightclub in 2013. His conviction was confirmed by the Milan Court of Appeal in 2020.

The supreme court upheld the conviction in January.

Robinho, 38, played for top teams during his career, including Real Madrid and Manchester City.

He appeared in 99 matches for the Brazilian national team, in which he scored 28 goals.

Robinho also made appearances for Demir Grup Sivasspor and Medipol Basaksehir in Turkiye.