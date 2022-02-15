FIFPRO STUDY REVEALS PLAYER OPPOSITION TO FIFAS BIENNIAL WORLD CUP

FIFPRO has released a study confirming 75 per cent of professional male footballers are opposed to proposals by FIFA to hold a World Cup every two years.



FIFA are firmly pushing the idea of a biennial World Cup, despite opposition from UEFA, CONMEBOL and several of Europe's leading domestic competitions.



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently declared their opposition, too.



But FIFA expert Arsene Wenger and FIFA president Gianni Infantino are convinced that holding a World Cup every two years, rather than every four, would be of benefit to the game on a global scale.



However, a study organized by global players' union FIFPRO and national player unions has concluded that three out of four professionals in the men's game do not want a biennial tournament.



The survey gauged the opinions of over 1,000 players.



According to FIFPRO, "most players rank the World Cup and their domestic league as their favourite competitions." However, "only 21 per cent of players believe the voice of players is respected and that their well-being is considered in the context of international football governance."



The study took place over six continents and 70 different nations were represented. It was supported by the player unions of England, Spain, Italy and France.



While 77 per cent of players from Europe and Asia prefer the World Cup to be played every four years, that dropped to 63 per cent of players from the Americas and then 49 per cent of players from Africa, with the remaining 51 per cent divided between a two or three-year cycle.



From this, FIFPRO concluded that: "While a clear majority of players support the current World Cup cycle, a demand exists, particularly in smaller and medium-sized markets, to further develop and strengthen national team competitions."



Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, FIFPRO general secretary, said: "The player survey shows most footballers around the world have a clear preference to play the World Cup every four years.



"At the same time, the results demonstrate the importance of domestic league competitions to players. These leagues are the bedrock of our game and we have to do more to strengthen them both for the sake of players and the overall stability of professional football."



