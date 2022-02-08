Utah Jazz rally past New York Knicks as Donovan Mitchell scores 32 points

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points and the Utah Jazz erased a double-digit, second-half deficit to defeat the New York Knicks 113-104 on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Mitchell spearheaded a late game-clinching, 11-1 run and finished with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals to help the Jazz win their third game in a row.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points, Mike Conley Jr. added 18 points and seven assists and Jordan Clarkson returned from missing two games due to a knee injury to score 16 points for Utah.

Julius Randle scored 30 points, Mitchell Robinson contributed 19 points and 21 rebounds and RJ Barrett fired in 23 points, but New York lost a third straight and fell for the ninth time in 11 outings.

SUNS 127, BULLS 124

Devin Booker scored 38 points, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder each had double-doubles, and visiting Phoenix topped Chicago for its 13th win in 14 games.

Booker, who shot 14-for-23 from the field, has scored at least 30 points in five of his past eight games for the Suns, who led by as many as 27 points.

Chicago lost for the second time in as many days and allowed at least 115 points for the seventh straight game. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 38 points and Zach LaVine had 32.

WARRIORS 110, THUNDER 98

Klay Thompson scored 21 points to lead Golden State to a victory at Oklahoma City.

The Warriors stretched their winning streak to nine, their longest in a single season since an 11-game run in January 2019. Stephen Curry finished just shy of a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

The Thunder have dropped back-to-back games after winning three straight. Luguentz Dort, playing with a mask for the first time after breaking his nose two games prior, led the Thunder with 26 points. Darius Bazley tied a season high with 20 points.

HEAT 121, WIZARDS 100

Bam Adebayo scored 21 points, Jimmy Butler added 19 points and Miami never trailed in defeating host Washington.

The Heat, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 35-20, improved to 22-12 against the East. They won despite playing without Tyler Herro, who is averaging 20.1 points per game, due to a sore right knee.

Washington lost its sixth straight home game and its eighth of nine overall. Without Bradley Beal (wrist), who leads the team in scoring and assists, the Wizards were led by Corey Kispert's 20 points in 26 minutes off the bench.

RAPTORS 116, HORNETS 101

Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. each scored 24 points as Toronto fended off host Charlotte.

Siakam added 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Raptors recorded their sixth straight win, matching their season high. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each racked up 20 points.

Miles Bridges had 25 points for the Hornets, who have lost five games in a row, matching the team's longest skid of the season. Terry Rozier contributed 20 points.





