Former Spurs and Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele plans to retire.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele has announced he will retire from football when his Guangzhou City contract expires later this year.



The 34-year-old spent six and a half years with Tottenham and has also previously played for Fulham, AZ, Willem II and Belgian side Germinal Beerschot.



Dembele joined Guangzhou in January 2019 and has made 47 appearances for the club in the Chinese Super League.



But the former Belgium international, who was capped 82 times and played at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, intends to call time on his career when the 2022 CSL season – set to begin in April – concludes.



"Thank you for all the nice messages," Dembele posted on his personal Instagram page on Tuesday.



"Just to be clear, I haven't stopped yet. I still have a year left on my contract, but I can already share I will stop my career after this year is finished."



Dembele is the second member of Belgium's so-called 'Golden Generation' to announce his retirement this year, with Thomas Vermaelen doing so last month following a spell with Vissel Kobe.







