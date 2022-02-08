Beijing Winter Olympics announce 6 new Games-related Covid-19 cases

Olympics organizers reported six new coronavirus cases related to the Beijing Winter Games in their Tuesday report.



The newly infected people included five athletes or team members.



They were detected after about 70,000 coronavirus tests were carried out on Monday.



All of the new cases were discovered among those already in the Olympics "closed loop," which operates as part of strict coronavirus rules.



All participants are completely separated from the general Chinese population - this includes everyone from athletes to journalists.



To detect infections as quickly as possible, every participant in the loop must take a PCR test daily, after a first one on arrival in the country.



The new figures bring the total number of Covid-19 infections detected at the Beijing Winter Games to 393 since January 23.



