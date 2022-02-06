Galatasaray held to 1-1 draw with Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Struggling Galatasaray were held to a 1-1 draw over Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Sunday to continue their run of poor form in the Turkish Super Lig.

Wilson Eduardo put the home side in front against the Lions in the 39th minute at the Bahcesehir Okullari.

Galatasaray responded quickly two minutes later, thanks to Kerem Akturkoglu's goal, equalizing the score.

Alanyaspor played around 20 minutes of second half with 10 men after Juanfran was shown red card. But Galatasaray failed to take advantage, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Having extended their winless streak to five matches, Galatasaray have 28 points in 24 matches, four points ahead of relegation zone.

Alanyaspor have 39 points and are ranked fourth in the league table.