Beşiktaş share points with Antalyaspor in goalless draw in TSL

Beşiktaş were held to a goalless draw by Frapot TAV Antalyaspor on Sunday in a Super Lig clash at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Both sides failed to score as Beşiktaş completed the match with 10 men after Miralem Pjanic received red card in stoppage time.