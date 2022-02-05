Bayern earn hard-fought three points against Leipzig

Bayern Munich had to fight hard for a 3-2 win against RB Leipzig and extend their Bundesliga lead over Borussia Dortmund to nine points.



Thomas Müller broke the deadlock in the Allianz Arena in the 12th minute, but it didn't take Leipzig too long to level things up with Portuguese striker André Silva. Bayern top scorer Robert Lewandowski, however, used his head to give his side the advantage before the break.



Leipzig equalized again as Christopher Nkunku was not intimidated when he got face-to-face with keeper Manuel Neuer.



But the visitors were unlucky when Josko Gvardiol turned a cross into an own goal, sealing the victory for Bayern.



