Another 32 coronavirus cases detected at Beijing Olympics

With just days to go before the Beijing Winter Olympics are due to start, organizers have detected another 32 coronavirus cases.



A total of 15 arrivals tested positive on Tuesday, the organizing committee announced Wednesday. Another 17 infections were registered in people already in the Olympic bubble.



Wednesday's figures included nine athletes or team members.



The new figures bring the total number of Covid-19 infections detected in the Beijing Winter Games to 232 since January 23.



The Games are being held under strict coronavirus rules. All participants - from athletes to journalists - are completely separated from the general Chinese population.



To detect infections as quickly as possible, every participant in the bubble must take a PCR test daily, after a first one on arrival in the country.



Anyone who tests positive must isolate in a dedicated hotel. After two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart they may leave isolation before a 10-day period. Afterwards one negative test is sufficient.



China is still pursuing a strict zero-Covid strategy which sees even small clusters of cases targeted with strict measures. In the last few weeks, the authorities imposed lockdowns on several cities with millions of inhabitants.

