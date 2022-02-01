Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady officially announces retirement

Tom Brady made his retirement official on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old quarterback with seven Super Bowl rings said goodbye in a short Instagram post following a weekend of rumors that the end of a career defined by winning was here.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an all-in proposition," Brady wrote. "If a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady thanked his past teammates and coaches, and told his current Tampa Bay teammates he loved them in the multi-part post that included personal thank yous to Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, head coach Bruce Arians, personal trainer Alex Guerrero, agent Don Yee, Brady's parents and wife, Gisele. He did not mention the Patriots, New England head coach Bill Belichick or franchise owner Robert Kraft. Brady and Belichick own the record for Super Bowl appearances (nine) as a player and coach combination.

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you're in it every day, you really don't think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to pay with and against. The competition was fierce and deep, just how we like it. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and just as deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that Brady will be remembered as "one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL."

Brady led the NFL in passing yards in 2021 and, for the first time, openly indicated he wasn't certain about playing next season. He repeatedly said he would play until he was 45 or beyond.

Arians and Licht thanked Brady in a team-issued statement Tuesday.

"I wish it didn't have to end, but few players have the opportunity to leave the game on their own terms," Arians said.

Brady won the Super Bowl six times with the Patriots and claimed another Lombardi Trophy in his first of two seasons with the Buccaneers.

Brady said "the future is exciting" and pointed to personal and business ventures that have his interest, but his primary focus becomes "my greatest achievement," which he said was his family.

The Buccaneers drafted Kyle Trask (Florida) in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Arians, who has worked with Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning and Carson Palmer before Brady, also said the team would again "look behind Door No. 2" as they did with Brady despite having Jameis Winston in the building.

Manning offered Brady congratulations in a social media post Tuesday.

"Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career," Manning said. "To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels, is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admired and respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!"

TOM BRADY CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

--Drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in 2000 (Michigan)

--Seven-time Super Bowl champion. Appeared in nine Super Bowls with Patriots, winning six (following 2001, 2003-04, 2014, 2016, 2018 seasons). Won only Super Bowl with the Buccaneers (2020)

--Three-time NFL MVP

--Most Pro Bowl selections ever (15)

--Most Super Bowl MVP awards (5)

--Most career wins (243)

--Most passing yards (84,520)

--Most passes attempted (11,317)

--Most passes completed (7,263)

--Most passing touchdowns (624)

--Most games started (316)

--Most playoff games played (47)

--Most playoff games won (35)

--Most playoff passing yards (13,049)

--Most playoff passing yards in a game (505)

--Most playoff touchdowns (86)





