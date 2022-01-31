Suns beat Spurs for 10th straight NBA win

The Phoenix Suns beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-110 on Sunday night for their 10th consecutive win.

Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Chris Paul combined for 74 points as the Suns came back from 12 points down in the third quarter.

Booker finished as the game's highest scorer with 28 points, followed by Bridges with 26 points, while All-Star guard Paul posted a double-double of 20 points and 19 assists, along with eight rebounds.

Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker were instrumental as the Spurs raced to a lead, ending the night with 24 points and 22 points, respectively.

With just over three minutes to the final buzzer, Walker tied the game at 106-106 with a free throw, before landing a jump shot that put Spurs up 108-106.

Booker stepped up with two crucial 3-pointers to put Phoenix ahead 112-108, followed by a reverse layup from Bridges 15 seconds from time that made it 114-108.

The Suns are top of the Western Conference with 40 wins and nine losses, while Spurs are in 11th spot with 19 victories and 32 defeats.

HAWKS BAG 7TH STRAIGHT WIN

The Atlanta Hawks won their seventh consecutive game with a 129-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Point guard Trae Young scored 36 points and made 12 assists at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, while John Collins racked up 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Malik Monk had 33 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who were without their injured superstar LeBron James.

Anthony Davis added another 27 points for the losing side, along with 20 points and 12 assists from Russell Westbrook.

The result leaves the Hawks in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with 24 wins and 25 losses, while the Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference with 24 victories and 27 defeats.