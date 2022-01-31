Manchester City complete Julian Alvarez signing

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Argentina international forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate in a deal worth a reported 14 million pounds (18.8 million dollars).



Alvarez has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League champions but will stay with River on a loan that will last until at least July and could be extended.



He had been linked with a number of Europe's biggest clubs after scoring 24 goals in 46 games for River in all competitions during an impressive 2021.



That form saw him earn his first senior Argentina cap in June and he has gone on to feature a further five times for his national side.



City announced Alvarez's arrival on their official website on Monday, the day the attacker turned 22.



"Julian is a player we have monitored for some time," said Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football.



"He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he's one of the best young attacking players in South America.



"I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player."



Speaking prior to the deal being announced, River president Jorge Brito said he was hopeful a Copa Libertadores run would see Alvarez stay on loan at the club beyond July.



