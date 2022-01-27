Torino sign Monaco striker Pellegri after Milan terminate loan

Torino have signed striker Pietro Pellegri from Monaco on loan with the option to buy, the Italian club announced on Thursday, after the 20-year-old terminated his unsuccessful loan at AC Milan.

Pellegri, who has earned one Italy cap, spent the first half of the season in Milan, but the Rossoneri announced earlier on Thursday that his deal had ended early.

Pellegri failed to score in six appearances for Stefano Pioli's side, before suffering a muscular injury in December.

The striker burst onto the scene with Genoa in 2016 by becoming the joint-youngest player to appear in Serie A, alongside AS Roma great Amedeo Amedei, when he featured aged 15 years and 280 days. The record was surpassed by Wisdom Amey last year.

Pellegri will be reunited with Ivan Juric, the coach who gave him his Genoa debut, at Torino, as well as his father Marco Pellegri, who is the Turin club's team manager.

The striker scored twice against Lazio in Sept. 2017, becoming the youngest player to score a Serie A brace.

He earned a move to Monaco in January 2018 but failed to make an impression with the French club, scoring twice in 23 games.





