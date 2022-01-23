NBA: Suns down Pacers for sixth straight win

Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and Bismack Biyombo added 21 points with 13 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to six games with a 113-103 victory Saturday over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Chris Paul added 18 points with 16 assists as the Suns won for the ninth time in their last 10 games in their return home from a perfect five-game road trip. Phoenix won on an off-night for leading scorer Devin Booker, who finished with 11 points while shooting 5 of 23 from the field.

Chris Duarte and Lance Stephenson each scored 17 points for the Pacers and Goga Bitadze added 16 with 11 rebounds, but the Pacers were not able to match the effort they delivered Thursday in a victory at Golden State.

Indiana was without starters Caris LeVert (calf), Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and Domantas Sabonis (ankle) for the second consecutive game. Sabonis leads the Pacers with 19.0 points per game, while Brogdon is second (18.5) and LeVert is third (18.4).

BUCKS 133, KINGS 127

Khris Middleton scored 34 points and Jrue Holiday added 26 as host Milwaukee capped a flawless three-game homestand by beating Sacramento.

The All-Star duo kept the Bucks' win streak alive with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined due to a sore knee. Middleton finished 12-of-20 shooting and Holiday went 10-for-20. Donte DiVincenzo chipped in 20 points off the bench. Milwaukee hit 21-of-42 (50 percent) on 3-pointers.

Harrison Barnes paced the Kings with 29 points and six rebounds on 11-of-18 shooting. Tyrese Haliburton poured in 24 points to go with six rebounds and 12 assists, and Terence Davis notched 22 points. De'Aaron Fox was a late scratch due to a left ankle injury.

CAVALIERS 94, THUNDER 87

Darius Garland had 23 points and 11 assists to lead host Cleveland to a win over Oklahoma City.

Garland has finished with at least 20 points and 10 assists in four straight games.

Rookie Evan Mobley added 15 points and a season-high 17 rebounds as Cleveland won for the sixth time in seven games. Jarrett Allen contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Thunder lost their fifth straight game and their 12th in their last 14.