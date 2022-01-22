Fenerbahçe held to 1-1 draw at Sivas in Turkish Super League

Fenerbahçe on Saturday could not secure their lead in a Turkish Super League away match against Demir Grup Sivasspor as the match ended 1-1.

The Yellow Canaries took the lead on a quick counter-attack in the 18th minute as their Slovenian midfielder Miha Zajc made a close-range finish with his left foot after Enner Valencia's pass near the six-yard box.

The early minutes of the second half saw a real scramble in the Fenerbahçe area.

Sivasspor's Sefa Yilmaz ran through Fenerbahçe defense after a long ball, however, Berke Özer rushed to leave his goal as he cleared it. Olarenwaju Kayode took the control of the ball to attack, but Ozer was not still in his goal.

Some Fenerbahçe players rushed to contain Kayode, but the Nigerian forward made a low shot that was saved by Özer. Soon after Sivasspor's Malian forward Mustapha Yatabare controlled the ball on loose to lob the ball at the far post. Fenerbahçe defender Nazım Sangare was at the right place and headed the ball to corner.

In the minute 73, Sivasspor's Yatabare unleashed a volley to hit the bar.

A minute later Sivasspor leveled the match as the home team's Brazilian winger Pedro Henrique scored a stunning long-range free kick.

The ball hit the underside of the crossbar and then went inside.

In the 86th minute, Sivasspor hit the goalpost again. Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie fired a powerful volley outside the area to rattle the bar.

The teams shared points as the match at Bahçeşehir Koleji Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium ended 1-1.

Fourth-place Fenerbahçe have 37 points in 23 Super Lig matches.

They are now 14 points behind leaders Trabzonspor, who will visit Galatasaray in Istanbul on Sunday.

Sivasspor racked up 31 points to be in the ninth spot.

FENERBAHÇE DEFENDERS AZIZ AND NOVAK INJURED

During the match, two Fenerbahçe players were injured to go off the pitch.

Turkish central defender Serdar Aziz and Czech left back Filip Novak had injury problems.

After the game, Novak was said to have a "very serious injury" as Fenerbahçe head coach confirmed.

"He (Novak) had a very serious injury as the doctor told me first. He cannot step on and walk. Perhaps his foot was put in a plaster cast ... I hope he will heal and be back as immediate as possible," Ismail Kartal told press.

Saturday's results:

Öznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor - Beşiktaş: 1-1

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Fenerbahçe: 1-1

Adana Demirspor - VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük: 5-0

Medipol Başakşehir - Göztepe: 1-2