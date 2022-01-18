Real Madrid great Francisco Gento dies aged 88

Real Madrid great Francisco Gento has died at the age of 88, the La Liga club said Tuesday.



Gento played 600 games for Real between 1953 and 1971, scoring 182 goals.



The 43-times capped Spain winger won 12 league titles at Real and between 1956 and 1966 became the only player to win the European Cup six times.



"Paco Gento truly represents all the values of Real Madrid and has been and will continue to be a reference for Madridistas and for the sporting world," read a statement on the club website.



"He will always be remembered by madridistas and all football fans as one of their greatest.



"Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and send its love and sympathy to his wife Mari Luz, to his sons Francisco and Julio, to his granddaughters Aitana and Candela and to all his relatives, team-mates and loved ones."



Gento was appointed honorary Real president in 2014 following the death of his former team-mate Alfredo Di Stefano.



