Leaders Trabzonspor held to 1-1 draw with Sivasspor in Turkish Super League

Super League leaders Trabzonspor were held to a 1-1 draw over Demir Grup Sivasspor on Saturday.

Leke James gave Sivasspor a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute, but Abdülkadir Ömür responded just four minutes later, and the game ended 1-1 at the Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium in Sivas.

With 50 points, Trabzonspor moved to 11 points clear at the top of the league, ahead of Ittifak Holding Konyaspor in the standings.

Sivasspor increased their points to 30, and are ranked ninth.