Genoa sack Shevchenko after two months in charge

The former Ukraine manager signed a deal until 2024 on Nov.7, but an extra-time defeat against his former club AC Milan in the Coppa Italia on Thursday proved to be the final straw after a dismal run of form.

Published January 15,2022
Andriy Shevchenko has been sacked by Genoa little over two months after taking over as coach, the relegation-battling Italian club announced on Saturday.

"The club thanks the coach and his staff for their hard work in recent months," read a club statement.

Former Genoa defender Abdoulay Konko has been promoted from the youth set-up to take charge of the first team on a temporary basis, with the assistance of Roberto Murgita.

Genoa's next game is away to Fiorentina in Serie A on Monday evening.

The Rossoblu failed to win any of their nine league games under Shevchenko, drawing three and losing six, a run of form that has left them 19th in the table, five points from safety.

They fared slightly better in the Coppa Italia, knocking out Salernitana in December with a 1-0 win that proved to be Shevchenko's only victory, before a 3-1 defeat after extra time away to Milan in the last-16.