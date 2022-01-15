FENERBAHÇES POOR FORM CONTINUES AFTER 1-1 DRAW AT ANTALYA

Fenerbahçe drew 1-1 with Fraport TAV Antalyaspor on Saturday to continue their run of poor form in the Turkish Super League.

The Istanbul club failed to produce a single shot on goal during the first half, which ended in a goalless draw at the Antalya Stadium in Antalya.

In the 72nd minute, Jose Sosa's long-range free-kick put Fenerbahçe ahead but Fraport TAV Antalyaspor scored the equalizer with Doğukan Sinik in the 81st minute.

Fenerbahçe have won only one game in the last six league matches, and are ranked fifth in the table with 33 points.

Antalyaspor are in 15th place with 23 points.