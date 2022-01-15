ARSENALS NORTH LONDON DERBY AT SPURS POSTPONED BY PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal 's north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has been postponed because their squad has been depleted by COVID-19 infections , injuries and players away at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Premier League said on Saturday.

Arsenal had asked the league on Friday to delay the derby - the 21st match to be called off this season.

"With Arsenal having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), the Board accepted the club's application (for a postponement)," the Premier League said in a statement.

Arsenal 's Granit Xhaka was ruled out of Sunday's match after picking up a red card in Thursday's 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final first leg, while Cedric Soares, Bukayo Saka and Calum Chambers all sustained injuries.

Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are on international duty in Africa, while Norwegian Martin Odegaard has tested positive for COVID-19.