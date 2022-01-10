Galatasaray part ways with manager Fatih Terim

Galatasaray on Monday terminated the deal of manager Fatih Terim.

Club chairman Burak Elmas said in a statement that they parted ways Terim by mutual consent, and thanked him for his efforts.

Terim is considered one of the most respected coaches in Turkish football history, winning eight Super Lig titles with the Lions.

The 68-year-old is still the only Turkish manager to bring a major European title to Turkey.

During the Terim era, the Istanbul football side won Europe's second-tier trophy, the UEFA Cup, in 2000 after beating English club Arsenal on penalties.

Terim, who reunited with the Lions for the fourth time in December 2017, led his team to win two Super Lig titles and one Ziraat Turkish Cup and TFF Super Cup each during this period.

He also served for Italian clubs Fiorentina and AC Milan, as well as the Turkish national football team.

Galatasaray are currently ranked 12th with 27 points in Super Lig, their worst effort ever in a 20-game-span since 1988, when the 3 points for each win system was introduced.