EuroLeague Round 19 games suspended due to COVID-19

Thursday and Friday's Round 19 EuroLeague games have been suspended due to COVID-19, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced late Thursday.

The basketball league suspended several games on Wednesday but after ALBA Berlin and Zenit St. Petersburg's announcement on Thursday that several members of their squad had tested positive for COVID-19, EuroLeague decided to suspend all Round 19 games.

According to the special COVID-19 regulations, each game can be rescheduled up to three times, if there are available dates.

EuroLeague added that they will coordinate with the affected teams the best options to reschedule the games and that alternative dates will be announced on official EuroLeague Basketball platforms.