Arsenal charged by FA over player conduct during Man City clash

Arsenal have been charged for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during last weekend's 2-1 Premier League defeat by Manchester City , the English Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

The FA said that the charge relate to the incident that took place in the 59th minute of Saturday's match when Arsenal defender Gabriel was sent off after receiving a second yellow card -- his second booking inside two minutes.

"The club has until Friday to respond," the FA said in a statement.

Arsenal are fourth in the league on 35 points after 20 matches, while City are on top with 53 points after 21 matches.







