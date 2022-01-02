Monaco confirm departure of coach Niko Kovac

Monaco on Saturday confirmed the departure of coach Niko Kovac , three days after sources said he had been sacked, with the club in sixth place in Ligue 1.

"Monaco announce they have decided to separate from Niko Kovac," the Principality outfit said in a statement.

On Thursday, former Bayern Munich boss Kovac was told of the club's decision which also was linked with their elimination from Champions League qualifiers.

"Monaco will announce the name of their new coach very soon," the club added.

The former Croatia midfielder is set to be replaced by Club Brugge's Philippe Clement, sources told AFP on Friday.

Second-team coach Stephane Nado will take charge of the side for Sunday's French Cup last 32 tie with Ligue 2's Quevilly-Rouen.





