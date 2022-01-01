Bayern Munich captain Neuer among players infected with coronavirus

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer is one of four players who has tested positive for the coronavirus and the team will delay the return to training to allow for testing, the Bundesliga leaders said Saturday.
"Originally the training start was planned for January 2," Bayern said in a statement. "But following an adjustment of the testing and hygiene concept and the current pandemic situation, all players, coaches and staff members will have PCR tests on January 3."
Bayern said it was confirmed four players would miss the start of training following positive tests. Neuer tested positive after a winter break holiday in the Maldives, as did Kingsley Coman (Dubai) and Corentin Tolisso (France). Omar Richards also tested positive.
All four players are "doing well," Bayern said, as is assistant coach Dino Toppmöller who also tested positive.
Bayern lead the Bundesliga by nine points and return to action at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.
Several Bayern players and coach Julian Nagelsmann tested positive for the coronavirus last year.