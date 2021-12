UNICS Kazan beat Anadolu Efes 75-67 in a Thursday Turkish Airlines EuroLeague clash.

The Russian side were led by John Brown with 20 points in the Round 18 match at Basket-Hall Kazan.

Andrey Vorontsevich also racked up 12 points for the winning side.

Shane Larkin scored 17 points to lead Anadolu Efes as Bryant Dunston added 15.

Anadolu Efes are currently in eighth place, with nine defeats and nine wins.

UNICS Kazan improved to a 11-7 win/loss record.