News Sport Mick Schumacher becomes reserve driver for Ferrari

Mick Schumacher becomes reserve driver for Ferrari

"Mick will be a reserve driver for Ferrari, just like (former Alfa Romeo driver) Antonio Giovinazzi," Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto told RTL TV. "Antonio will be the reserve at some races. When he is not there, Mick has the role."

DPA SPORT Published December 22,2021 Subscribe