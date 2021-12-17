Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku infected with novel coronavirus

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku confirmed on Friday that he had contracted coronavirus.

"A few days ago I tested positive for COVID. I am feeling good now and I am (in) isolation for the next days... I've seen the messages thank you for that. Stay safe people," the 28-year-old forward said on Instagram.

The Belgian star could not play against Everton on Thursday.

In addition to Lukaku, Chelsea trio-Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell-previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea took a 1-1 home draw with Everton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

They are currently sitting third with 37 points in the English Premier League. Manchester City are leading the standings with 41 points in 17 matches.