Galatasaray goalkeeper Muslera suffers serious knee injury

Fernando Muslera , a regular with Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray since 2011, sustained a major knee ligament injury on Monday, said the Turkish football club.

After tests at an Istanbul hospital, Muslera, 35, was diagnosed with a high-grade medial collateral ligament (MCL) tear in his left knee-a serious injury-Galatasaray said in a statement Tuesday.

The Uruguayan international also suffered a stretched anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Galatasaray added that the seasoned goalkeeper has begun treatment.

But with the injuries, Muslera's return is uncertain.

Muslera on Monday night collided with his teammate Christian Luyindama during a Spor Toto Super Lig away match against Demir Grup Sivasspor which Galatasaray lost 1-0.

The Galatasaray goalie was taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Since joining Galatasaray from Italy's Lazio in 2011, Muslera has racked up 412 appearances for the Lions.

He helped them win five Turkish Super Lig titles-in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2019-as well as four Turkish Cups and five Turkish Super Cups.

Muslera, who is also the senior team's captain, has a contract with Galatasaray through 2024.