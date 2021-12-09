Bayern star Kimmich ruled out with lung problem after COVID infection

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out until the new year due to a lung problem suffered as a result of COVID-19, the German side announced on Thursday.

"I'm happy my self-isolation caused by the coronavirus has ended. I'm doing very well, but I'm not yet able to train fully due to slight infiltrations in my lungs," Kimmich said in a statement.

"I'll therefore do some rehabilitative training and can't wait to be fully back in action in January," he added.

Kimmich will miss some Bundesliga clashes such as against FSV Mainz 05, VfB Stuttgart and VfL Wolfsburg.

The 26-year-old midfielder helped Bayern Munich win a UEFA Champions League title, a Super Cup, and six Bundesliga trophies.