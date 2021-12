Benfica, Lille and Salzburg all qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League on the last night of group-stage action on Wednesday, as Barcelona were sent crashing out.

Two-time former European Cup winners Benfica beat Dynamo Kiev 2-0 in Lisbon to leapfrog Barcelona into second place in Group E as the Catalans lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich.

French champions Lille won 3-1 away to Wolfsburg to finish first in Group G with Salzburg coming second thanks to a 1-0 win against 10-man Sevilla.