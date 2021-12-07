Mbappe and Messi at double for PSG, Leipzig beat Manchester City

Young and old stars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi each struck doubles as Paris Saint-Germain dismantled Club Brugge 4-1 to conclude the Champions League group stage on Tuesday but Manchester City slipped to defeat.



City losing 2-1 at RB Leipzig matters little to them as they had already won Group A. Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva gave interim coach Achim Beierlorzer victory in Leipzig's first match since sacking Jesse Marsch.



Leipzig confirmed third-place, and a spot in the Europa League after Christmas, with the win despite Riyad Mahrez scoring 13 minutes from time. Kyle Walker's red card for a needless kick at Silva ended City's comeback hopes.



Brugge could have caught Leipzig by bettering their result but found themselves two down in six minutes to 22-year-old Mbappe's brace for second-placed PSG.



Messi, 12 years his senior, curled a third before the break and added his 125th Champions League goal to the rout with a late penalty after Mats Rits' consolation.



Later Porto will hope to join Liverpool in qualifying from Group B by defeating Atletico Madrid but AC Milan could take advantage if they slip.



Real Madrid and Inter Milan will determine who wins Group D but Group C is settled with no changes of order possible.



