REAL MADRIDS BENZEMA AN INJURY DOUBT FOR INTER CLASH

Karim Benzema is a doubt for Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Italian champions Inter Milan on Tuesday but could be fit for their derby with Atletico Madrid.



The France striker limped out in the 17th minute of Madrid's 2-0 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday clutching his hamstring and grimacing before he was replaced by Luka Jovic.



When asked about the injury Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti suggested he would not be fit to face Inter at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Madrid have already qualified for the knockout phase of the Champions League but must avoid defeat to go through as winners of Group D.



That task will be made more difficult without Benzema who leads the goals (12) and assists (seven) charts in La Liga and has scored five goals in the Champions League.



Ancelotti's side also host rivals and defending champions Atletico, who they have a 10-point advantage over, next weekend.



"The Benzema thing doesn't seem serious at all. But I don't think it will be available for Tuesday," Ancelotti told a media conference.



"Karim has had a problem, it bothered him a little and it don't I think it will be for Tuesday but maybe for Sunday, yes."



