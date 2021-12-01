Lebron James misses Sacramento Kings clash after entering COVID protocols

 Contact Us
LeBron James was ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers' clash with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday after entering the NBA's Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the team said.

Reuters SPORT
Published December 01,2021
Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss Tuesday night's road game against the Sacramento Kings, the team said.

It is unclear whether four-time champion James had tested positive for the virus or was simply in close contact to someone who had.

James has only competed in 11 of the Lakers' 22 games this season after being sidelined with an abdominal strain and serving a one-game suspension for an on-court incident against the Detroit Piston.

The Lakers are currently 11-11, good for seventh in the Western Conference.