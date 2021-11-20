Werder Bremen coach quits after using fake vaccination papers

German second-division side Werder Bremen have parted company with head coach Marcus Anfang , who resigned Saturday amid an investigation for using fake vaccination documents .

"Due to the very difficult situation for the club, the team, my family and myself, I have decided to resign as coach of Werder Bremen with immediate effect," Anfang said in a statement.

The 47-year-old has been at the centre of a scandal since Thursday, when it emerged he is under police investigation for using fake documents to claim he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Anfang previously denied the allegations in a statement, which disappeared from the Bremen website by Saturday.

Managing director Frank Baumann told Bremen's TV channel that there have been "further developments and a different state of affairs - the facts have changed".

Assistant coach Florian Junge , who is also under investigation, has resigned alongside Anfang.

Danijel Zenkovic , Anfang's other assistant coach, is in charge for Saturday's match against Schalke, who were relegated alongside Bremen last season.

