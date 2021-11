Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the brink as Watford thrash Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under intense pressure after Watford 's stunning 4-1 win pushed the beleaguered Norwegian to the brink of being sacked on Saturday.

United crashed to a fourth defeat in their last five Premier League games, leaving them languishing 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Josh King put Watford ahead at Vicarage Road and Ismaila Sarr doubled their lead.

Donny van de Beek pulled one back for the visitors, but United defender Harry Maguire was sent off before Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis pushed Solskjaer closer to the sack.