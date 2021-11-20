Gerrard era at Aston Villa begins with 2-0 win over Brighton

A stunning strike by Ollie Watkins and a late goal by Tyrone Mings gave Aston Villa a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday in Steven Gerrard 's first match as their new manager.

Villa scored on the counter-attack in the 84th minute after substitute Ashley Young carried the ball out of defence and found Watkins, who cut in from the left before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Mings put the result beyond doubt when he scored Villa's second in the 89th minute to snap their run of five league defeats that ended in the club sacking Dean Smith and replacing him with Gerrard on Nov. 11.

The match looked headed for a goalless draw before the two late Villa strikes, with neither side able to carve out many clear-cut chances.

But Villa's much-needed victory moved them up to 15th in the table on 13 points, four points above the relegation zone, while Brighton slipped one spot to eighth place.







