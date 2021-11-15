Dutch National Football Team manager falls and hurts hip

Dutch National Football Team manager Louis van Gaal was injured when he fell on his hip after training, local media reported on Monday.

Dutch daily De Telegraaf said that van Gaal, 70, sustained a hip injury when he fell off his bike after Sunday's training session.

It said that van Gaal returned to his hotel by bike after training but slipped and landed on his hip.

When he visited a hospital, van Gaal was told that he does not need surgery.

"Louis cannot walk and is in a wheelchair. He wants to do everything he can to make it to Tuesday's game," said an official of Dutch football body KNVB.

However, van Gaal watched the Dutch team training from a golf cart.

The Netherlands will play against Norway in a crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group match in Rotterdam's Feyenoord Stadium on Tuesday to conclude this phase.

Group G leaders Netherlands have 20 points in nine matches.

Turkey and Norway have racked up 18 points each to challenge the Netherlands.

The Turkish national team, who are now in second place on goal difference, will visit Montenegro in Podgorica on the same day.

Montenegro have 12 points to be eliminated.

Only the group winners will book their places to next year's World Cup. The runners-up will face playoffs to go to Qatar 2022.



