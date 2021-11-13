Norway stumble leaves Netherlands on brink of World Cup

The Netherlands will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar if they win in Montenegro later Saturday after Norway, missing star striker Erling Haaland, were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Latvia in Group G.



Borussia Dortmund's Haaland was out with injury and in his absence Norway huffed and puffed but failed to break the organized resistance of Latvia in Oslo.



Visiting goalkeeper Roberts Ozols had an inspired game and when beaten was rescued by his right-hand post, defender Antonijs Cernomordijs clearing off the line from Mohamed Elyounoussi and then video review deeming Elyounoussi offside when he finally found the net 10 minutes from time.



Latvia were long since eliminated but clung on bravely through eight minutes of injury-time - largely from Ozols receiving a kick which left blood pouring from his head - to claim just their sixth point of the campaign.



The draw leaves Norway on 18 points, one behind the Netherlands who they visit on Tuesday to conclude qualifying.



A result in Rotterdam is now desperately needed as Turkey's 6-0 cruise over Gibraltar lifted them above Norway and into the play-off place on goal difference.



Kerem Aktürkoğlu opened the scoring and Halil Dervisoglu's double after Jayce Olivero was sent off had Stefan Kuntz's side cruising.



Merih Demiral, Serdar Dursun and Mert Müldur completed the rout to leave Turkey largely in control of their own destiny going into their finale at eliminated Montenegro in three days' time.



