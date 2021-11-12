Brazil qualify for 2022 World Cup with 1-0 win against Colombia

Brazil became the first South American nation to book their ticket to the 2022 World Cup with a 1-0 win against Colombia late Thursday.

Lucas Paqueta was the lone scorer at the Corinthians Arena for Brazil, which are comfortably on top of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying group with 34 points.

They recorded impressive form by winning 11 out of 12 games.

Meanwhile, Chile beat Paraguay 1-0 and Ecuador sealed a 1-0 victory over Venezuela.

Leaders Brazil are followed by Argentina with 25 points, Ecuador have 20, and Chile collected 16.

The top four nations directly seal their places for the World Cup and the fifth-place nation will qualify for an intercontinental playoff to earn a spot in Qatar.