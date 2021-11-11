Australia to play New Zealand in T20 World Cup final

Australia beat Pakistan in a thrilling semi-final match on Thursday to reach the T20 Cricket World Cup final.

Pakistan put up a strong 176-run chase for Australia which finished the score in the penultimate over, with five wickets in hand.

Australia and New Zealand will be face-to-face on Sunday to battle for the champion's hat.

This was first loss for the Pakistani cricket team in its stunning journey through the tournament.

Matthew Wade, the Australian wicket-keeper, closed the game by batting three sixes in the 19th over, playing against Pakistan's budding bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Wade was lucky enough to pull Australia to the finals after Hasan Ali dropped a catch.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman each put quick fifties, while David Warner and Wade scored 49 and 41, both for Australia.

New Zealand beat favorites England by five wickets to reach the final of the T20 World Cup.



