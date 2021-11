Barcelona held to 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo

Barcelona were held to a 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday in a Spanish La Liga match.

Playing at Vigo's Balaidos stadium, Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets, and Memphis Depay scored for Barcelona in the first half.

Celta Vigo's goals came from Iago Aspas in minute 52, Nolito in minute 73, and Iago Aspas in the stoppage time.

Barcelona are currently in ninth place with 17 points, while Celta Vigo are in 15th with 12 points.