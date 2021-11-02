INJURED MESSI TO MISS PSGS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAME IN LEIPZIG

Lionel Messi will not feature for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the Champions League at RB Leipzig for injury reasons.



PSG said on Tuesday that the Argentine star "has discomfort in his left hamstring and pain in his knee following a contusion" and was not part of the 21-player squad.



Messi was substituted in Friday's 2-1 French league win over champions Lille owing to muscular problems.



He scored a brace two weeks ago when PSG beat Leipzig 3-2 in their first meeting.



Kylian Mbappe got the first goal in that game and is also part of the squad for Wednesday, after returning to training from illness which made him miss the Lille game.



PSG top their group one point ahead of Manchester City who are at Club Brugge on Wednesday. Leipzig are last with zero points.



"We have to win," said Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch, who warned Messi's absence did not hand his team a signficant advantage.



"The Paris team is more than just one player," he said. "[Angel] Di Maria and Neymar will be there, that will already be a tough task."



Reflecting on the 3-2 defeat in the previous meeting of the teams, Marsch said: "We have played well in Paris but not well enough. We are ready for our best performance tomorrow.



"Our gameplan will not be much different but we'll try to do a few things better."