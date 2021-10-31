Dortmund hope star striker Haaland back for Bayern battle

Borussia Dortmund are hopeful their star striker Erling Haaland will be fit after injury for the crucial Bundesliga clash with champions Bayern Munich in early December.



"We will of course to do everything so that Erling is there for this game," Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund's head of professional football, told Bild television on Sunday.



"Because in the end he can make the difference. We know how important now the direct duels with Bayern Munich will be.



"To have him there would be unbelievably important for us."



The 21-year-old Norwegian Haaland is one of the most highly-rated players in the world having scored nine goals in six league games this season.



Dortmund will be careful in managing his comeback from a hip injury which followed shortly after a thigh problem.



"He is someone who builds pressure himself and wants to be back quickly," said Kehl. "But we carry a responsibility for his career."



And Kehl admitted that Haaland attempting to return when his thigh injury "was not yet completely cured has definitely also contributed to the following injury eventually happening."



Dortmund are second in the Bundesliga, one point behind leaders Bayern, and welcome their Munich rivals on December 4. But before then they play three other domestic fixtures and two Champions League matches.



