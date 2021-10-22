Olympique Marseille condemn alleged racist abuse in Lazio match

Olympique Marseille on Friday condemned alleged racist chants during the team's UEFA Europa League match against Lazio in Italy.

"Following the presumption of racist chants against our players, the club (Olympique Marseille) reiterates that it firmly condemns any form of discrimination," the French club said on Twitter.

OM added that it reserves the right to file a complaint if UEFA confirms these "serious accusations".

The French club did not name the player, who allegedly faced the racist abuse on Thursday evening.

Olympique Marseille drew with Lazio 0-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match at Stadio Olimpico (Olympic Stadium) in Rome.

Meanwhile French media claimed that Olympique Marseille's Bamba Dieng would have been the victim.

Subbed in the 61st minute of the match, Senegalese forward Dieng, 21, was claimed to face monkey chanting at Olimpico.

RMC Sport -- a French sports media outlet -- said that several journalists at the stadium's press box affirmed the racist abuse.

However in the post-match conference, Olympique Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli was asked about this issue but the Argentine national said that he did not hear it.