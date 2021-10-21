Rockets' Turkish rookie Alperen Şengün makes NBA debut against Timberwolves

Turkish basketballer Alperen Şengün made his NBA debut in the Houston Rockets ' 124-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves late Wednesday.

Rockets' rookie Şengün came off the bench to produce 11 points and six rebounds, but his team lost the season opener at the Target Center.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves to the victory with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards played with 29 points and six rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell also added 22 points and seven assists for the winning side.

Christian Wood finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Eric Gordon added 15 points for the Rockets.

After recording an impressive form in Turkish team Beşiktaş last season, 19-year-old Şengün was selected 16th overall in the 2021 NBA draft.