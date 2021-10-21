Furkan Korkmaz scores 22 points in 76ers' 117-97 victory against Pelicans

Furkan Korkmaz came off the bench to add 22 points in the Philadelphia 76ers ' 117-97 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA season opener.

Turkish guard-forward Korkmaz scored four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter while Joel Embiid finished with 22 points and six rebounds late Wednesday.

Tyrese Maxey also added 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assist as Tobias Harris scored 20 points for the winning side.

For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram finished with 25 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 23 points.

RESULTS IN NBA:

Charlotte Hornets - Indiana Pacers: 123-122

Detroit Pistons - Chicago Bulls: 88-94

New York Knicks - Boston Celtics: 138-134

Toronto Raptors - Washington Wizards: 83-98

Memphis Grizzlies - Cleveland Cavaliers: 132-121

Minnesota Timberwolves - Houston Rockets: 124-106

New Orleans Pelicans - Philadelphia 76ers: 97-117

San Antonio Spurs - Orlando Magic: 123-97

Utah Jazz - Oklahoma City Thunder: 107-86

Phoenix Suns - Denver Nuggets: 98-110

Portland Trail Blazers - Sacramento Kings: 121-124