Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann tests positive for novel coronavirus

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said on Thursday, a day after he missed their 4-0 Champions League win at Benfica in Lisbon with "flu-like symptoms."

"He (Nagelsmann) will return to Munich separately with an ambulance flight and will go into home isolation," the German champions said in a statement.

Bayern are due to fly home on Thursday.

The 34-year-old had been ruled out for managing the game about an hour before kickoff and was replaced by his assistants.

In his first season in charge, Bayern are leading the Bundesliga title race and are aiming for a 10th consecutive league crown while also topping their Champions League Group E with three wins from three games.









